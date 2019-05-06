My Secret Life as a Rogue Romance Writer

Share:
I read my first romance novel at age 14 in a sweaty office at my summer internship. I was working at a production company and had been tasked with reading the novel, then doing a quick write-up on its salient features to determine whether or not it was ripe for adaptation. I remember with uncomfortably piercing clarity that it was an e-book based on Lady Chatterley’s Lover, which to the uninitiated, was basically the tattered, dime-store bodice ripper that your grandmother and her friends used to circulate back in their own school days. The vividly graphic e-book made me blush to the roots of my pubic hair. I hid under my small gray desk and tore through it during lunch. Even as I hurried through the book, clicking to each new page as though it were a race against the clock, I mocked every line. What was this trite, trivial garbage? And more to the point, why was it dampening the back of the poorly patterned T.J.Maxx work dress I’d purchased just for this internship?
In my report on the novel to my boss, I eviscerated it in the way only a judgmental 14-year-old girl can. Each character was mine to mock, every plot turn another opportunity for me to prove my debilitating wit. I submitted that coverage and didn’t think much of it, save for swearing up and down that I would never read another romance novel. I read Shakespeare, Brontë and Austen. I had no time for the poorly written silliness of romance novels.
My Jewish mother says that when you express distaste and scorn, God not only laughs he straps on an apron and gets back in the kitchen, finding ever more creative ways of punishing you for your whining. Sure enough, some eight years later, I’m a several times over best-selling ghostwriter of romance novels. God didn’t just traipse into the kitchen; he did some damn molecular gastronomy.
I started writing romance novels because of a man. It was my third year of college, and I’d just broken up with a particularly repellant boyfriend. He’d sent me detailed essays about David Lynch and included at least three Beach Boys songs in every playlist he composed. Unfortunately, David Lynch/Beach Boys Boyfriend worked at the same museum on campus as me. You only have to learn the error of dating a co-worker once, and apparently, this was my turn. Not long after the breakup, I knew it was time for me to move on from that job. It was clear he wouldn’t leave, so I had to get the hell out of dodge. But what else could I do on campus? The best jobs — working in one of the eight or so cafes — were all scooped up, and I wasn’t qualified for any of the tech gigs (seeing as how I was running on a determined little iPhone 5 with a dirty home screen that just wouldn’t quit).
Besides, I wanted to do something with writing. In my spare time, I was writing plays with the end goal of eventually transitioning to screenwriting. So it only made sense to try to align my part-time job with what I hoped would one day be my full-time job. After some very feeble internet sleuthing, I signed up for a handful of online freelancing sites. It became almost immediately evident that the biggest demand was for ghostwriters in the romance field, especially for young, female ghostwriters (which is kinda sexist, but OK). Essentially I would be paid for writing romance novels anonymously that would be credited to a best-selling author. Though I resisted the siren call of easy money for a week or so, I eventually caved and bid on my first romance writing job. I got the gig, and the rest, as they say, is literary history. Except of course it’s not, because romance writing is the most rote, formulaic type of writing out there. After all, there are only so many ways to describe a penis. A hero’s penis must be veiny, bulging, and little else. In my business there’s no room for a penile digression. Or at least, this was what I thought when I first began.
I was given outlines that were broken down so specifically it was almost as if human sexuality had been reduced to percentage points. At 25 percent of the way through the novel, at least one of the leads needs to have masturbated. The first 50 percent of the book is internal conflict between the two, the second 50 percent is external conflict. At the halfway mark, they fuck. At 90 to 95 percent, there is resolution, and an epilogue. It was a genital numbers game. This was mildly disheartening. I was a young writer with groundbreaking ideas, and I was being put on the tightest of leashes. Until, that is, I realized that I could make the books beasts of my own creation.
In perfect honesty, it happened by accident. About two books in, I slipped up. I was describing some buxom girl or another having some kind of superficial talk with the character we romance writers call Best Friend (in most outlines, this character is literally delivered without a name). As I mindlessly typed away, the dialogue I was penning devolved into a discussion of feminism and the pressures facing women in the workplace, specifically the challenge of being a working mom in an environment that’s not conducive to flexible hours or mothers on a nursing schedule. It was written in a “chick friendly” romance novel style, but with all the undeniable presence of Hillary Clinton in a well-tailored pantsuit. When I reread the sentences that had unconsciously bubbled out of me, I wondered, Do I keep this in? Would the author object? Would I be told I was getting too political for books that were supposed to be escapes from the regular world?
I sent in the manuscript. The author said nothing. Shit. Had I just gotten away with it? Though I’d begun my career to get away from a man, I realized that I was going to stick with it, at least for the time being, in the name of women.
I wished I had sent my first draft to my mom. She had always been my first set of eyes, and my first-round editor. She marks with the heaviest of red pens. But for this job, I realized, I couldn’t. As liberal as my mom is, she doesn’t want to read me describe in exacting detail the mechanics of a small-town girl getting taken doggy style by a mountaineering cowboy.
In fact, I couldn’t discuss my new job with any of my family members. Telling them would mean hearing jokes about my career at every Passover, every wedding, every bat mitzvah, and that was a level of ridicule I wasn’t prepared to withstand. It was enough that I thought my job was laughable. So I kept mum, put my face in my soup, and got down to work.
I wrote one book, and then another, and another. As I honed my craft, I saw that each book performed slightly better than the last, garnering more positive reviews and receiving a higher average customer rating. I took screenshots of the Amazon romance store as my books broke into the top 100s, and then top 10s, of their niches. These niches included all the major staples of contemporary romance writing: sports, bad boy, billionaire, college, so on and so forth. It was somewhere around my seventh book when my author, a new one I hadn’t worked with before, assigned me an interesting outline, in a niche I’d never touched before.
The Paranormal Shifter Reverse-Harem Pregnancy niche.
The book was about shifters (people who turn into wolves), featuring one female shifter who fell in with a pack of male shifters and eventually became lovers with all three of them (hence, reverse harem). It was everything I despised most about romance writing. It was faintly icky, totally predetermined based on the rigid niche, and generally just childish. How low would I sink to maintain this little career of mine? But I’d already been contracted for the book, and I couldn’t risk having my rating on my freelancing site dip below its sterling 100 percent. So I began to write.
I started with disgust and plenty of self-disdain. But as I wrote, I fashioned the story into one that wasn’t just about pregnant wolves but also about a woman escaping an abusive boyfriend and suffering PTSD. The manuscript included plenty of fur-covered sex, sure, but it also outlined telltale signs of domestic abuse.
Somewhere along the way, I also realized that I wouldn’t be able to write the book if I kept regarding it with such haughtiness. I started laughing as I wrote, getting ever more colorful in my descriptions of the shifters, detailing each brush of fur and flick of the muzzle. I was, in spite of it all, having fun, or at least as much fun as one can have doing low-paying gig work.
My ex-boyfriend, the former co-worker who had driven me from the museum, had often complained that I wasn’t “real” enough with him. I didn’t share secrets, avoided serious conversations, and was generally a tightly sealed book. While I suspect the insistence on women being “real” is often more about asking them to relay trauma they’re not ready to share, my ex had accidentally stumbled on a point. I was unwilling to be myself around men, for fear that I’d be lame and generally uncool.
Real-life romance has always intimidated me. How do you spend hours and hours and then years and then a lifetime with a person, and not bore them? Especially men. I’d gone to an all-girls high school, so I hadn’t even spent my formative years in the presence of boys, let alone whispering sweet nothings to them. I didn’t know how to be the type of girl that gets the guy.
None of this, mind you, aligns with my fervent feminism. I know I’m the equal of men. I believe without reservation that women should have equal rights. So why was I so hung up on what an unmaterialized boyfriend would some day think of me? It ran so counter to everything I held dear about myself.
I think perhaps the answer lies in sex, and my burning fear that I would be bad at it. Teen movies and spam internet porn had led me to understand that if you were bad at sex the whole town would know. There would be flyers on telephone poles right above posters for missing dogs. If I wasn’t charming, funny and incredibly bangable, the man in question would run and tell every other man in the world. I’d be labeled with a scarlet letter within minutes.
However, as I was writing the shifter novel, I began to realize that sex is inherently silly; our desires and drives can’t possibly be cool. Some women want to dream about screwing wolves. Some men want to have their penis wrapped in tentacles. Some nonbinary people want to be swallowed by a giant. The briefest googling will show you that if a concept exists, somebody has fantasized about sexualizing it. The more I wrote about it, the more I realized that sex is just funny; avoiding dating, fearing a breakup, and worrying about sex won’t make you hotter. Sometimes, you have to accept the gig first, and figure out how to make it work later.
When I completed the final draft of the Reverse-Harem Shifter romance, I thanked the author for the opportunity. I felt some weight fall off my shoulders, and not just because I’d written 60,000 words in a matter of weeks. For the majority of my life, I had been ruthlessly judgmental about anything and everything, including that very first romance novel I read back at age 14. But suddenly, at 22, I was in no position to judge anyone, being holier-than-thou about other people’s choices would have surpassed the bounds of mere irony. I was writing schlocky romance novels — and to my great surprise, they didn’t totally suck. And earlier this year, when I finally told my family about my romance hustle, I wasn’t met with jokes. At least, not that many.